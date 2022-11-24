In What Direction Will FutureFuel Corp.’s (NYSE:FF) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) was $8.43 for the day, up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $8.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101841 shares were traded. FF stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on October 02, 2015, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $12 previously.

On March 27, 2015, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $13.

On December 02, 2014, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2014, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FutureFuel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FF has reached a high of $10.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.63.

Shares Statistics:

FF traded an average of 169.01K shares per day over the past three months and 163.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.89M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 535.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 479.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, FF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.