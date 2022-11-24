In What Direction Will Hillenbrand Inc.’s (NYSE:HI) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) was $49.35 for the day, up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $48.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 205832 shares were traded. HI stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on October 14, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 15, 2019, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

On May 21, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2019, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when WALKE MEGAN A sold 641 shares for $47.88 per share. The transaction valued at 30,691 led to the insider holds 3,243 shares of the business.

VanHimbergen Robert M bought 6,000 shares of HI for $264,000 on Jun 06. The Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $44.00 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 7,454 shares for $52.90 each. As a result, the insider received 394,317 and left with 46,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hillenbrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HI has reached a high of $54.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.82.

Shares Statistics:

HI traded an average of 390.08K shares per day over the past three months and 379.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.70M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, HI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.87. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $740.45M to a low estimate of $710.9M. As of the current estimate, Hillenbrand Inc.’s year-ago sales were $754.9M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.86B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.