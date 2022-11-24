In What Direction Will UpHealth Inc.’s (NYSE:UPH) Stock Goes From Here?

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) closed the day trading at $0.37 up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0059 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137979 shares were traded. UPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3730 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3350.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $6 previously.

On October 25, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 22, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPH has reached a high of $2.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9269.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPH traded about 232.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPH traded about 281.26k shares per day. A total of 144.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.74M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $47.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.81M to a low estimate of $45.5M. As of the current estimate, UpHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.07M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.26M, an increase of 51.20% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.8M, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.58M and the low estimate is $206.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.