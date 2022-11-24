Invest in GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $8.85 in the prior trading day, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) closed at $9.03, up 2.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130934 shares were traded. GOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when CCP III Cayman GP Ltd. bought 61,334 shares for $7.92 per share. The transaction valued at 485,555 led to the insider holds 3,428,554 shares of the business.

CB Blizzard Holdings C, L.P. bought 61,334 shares of GOCO for $485,555 on Nov 21. The 10% Owner now owns 3,428,554 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, CB Blizzard Holdings C, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 49,447 shares for $7.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 383,028 and bolstered with 3,367,220 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOCO has reached a high of $63.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 72.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 231.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.71M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 3.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $135.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.1M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, GoHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211.73M, an estimated decrease of -36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $403.15M, a decrease of -10.30% over than the figure of -$36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $480.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $354.86M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $967.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $835M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.