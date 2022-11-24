Invest in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) closed at $32.36 in the last session, up 6.20% from day before closing price of $30.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 363422 shares were traded. HCCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 19, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $21 from $17 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Fehsenfeld Fred M Jr sold 46,559 shares for $32.71 per share. The transaction valued at 1,522,945 led to the insider holds 61,099 shares of the business.

Fehsenfeld Fred M Jr sold 101,151 shares of HCCI for $3,311,684 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 107,658 shares after completing the transaction at $32.74 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Fehsenfeld Fred M Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 118,072 shares for $33.57 each. As a result, the insider received 3,963,677 and left with 208,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Heritage-Crystal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCCI has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCCI traded on average about 137.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 139.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.51M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HCCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 420.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 409.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $597.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $540.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $580.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616M and the low estimate is $585.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.