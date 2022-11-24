Invest in IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $21.18 in the prior trading day, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) closed at $22.10, up 4.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 224727 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IGMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.

On August 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 29, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought 60,000 shares for $17.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,028,550 led to the insider holds 218,200 shares of the business.

Keyt Bruce sold 25,000 shares of IGMS for $570,980 on Oct 04. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 39,489 shares after completing the transaction at $22.84 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, LOBERG MICHAEL D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,821 shares for $19.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 114,213 and bolstered with 35,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1409.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $56.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 219.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 397.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 3.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 30.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.27, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of -$1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$6.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.44. EPS for the following year is -$5.46, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.01 and -$6.78.