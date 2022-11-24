Invest in NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) closed at $56.91 in the last session, up 0.04% from day before closing price of $56.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292982 shares were traded. NWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NWE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $56.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Schroeppel Bobbi L sold 900 shares for $53.31 per share. The transaction valued at 47,979 led to the insider holds 26,877 shares of the business.

BIRD BRIAN B sold 6,800 shares of NWE for $357,068 on Nov 03. The President and COO now owns 108,462 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Cashell Michael R, who serves as the Vice President – Transmission of the company, sold 1,702 shares for $53.19 each. As a result, the insider received 90,529 and left with 15,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NorthWestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NWE traded on average about 468.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 323.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.25M. Shares short for NWE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 978.82k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NWE is 2.52, which was 2.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.84. The current Payout Ratio is 81.20% for NWE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.28. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $343.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $390.27M to a low estimate of $264.89M. As of the current estimate, NorthWestern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $347.34M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.42M, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $415.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $410.42M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.