Invest in ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) closed at $264.06 in the last session, up 4.70% from day before closing price of $252.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 458580 shares were traded. SWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $268.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWAV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 136.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $255.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when PUCKETT DAN sold 1,100 shares for $246.96 per share. The transaction valued at 271,656 led to the insider holds 39,938 shares of the business.

WATKINS FRANK T sold 3,000 shares of SWAV for $733,323 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 3,796 shares after completing the transaction at $244.44 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Godshall Douglas Evan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $240.81 each. As a result, the insider received 7,224,301 and left with 82,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ShockWave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWAV has reached a high of $320.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 271.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWAV traded on average about 487.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 476.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.75M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $123.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.04M to a low estimate of $121.8M. As of the current estimate, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.16M, an estimated increase of 90.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.85M, an increase of 63.80% less than the figure of $90.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.85M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $494.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $475.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.15M, up 100.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.3M and the low estimate is $606M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.