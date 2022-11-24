Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) closed at $2.45 up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 143159 shares were traded. MEGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
Ratios:
For a deeper understanding of Magic Empire Global Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 476.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.
Upgrades & Downgrades
Valuation Measures:
As of this moment, Magic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 245.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, MEGL has reached a high of $249.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8523.
Shares Statistics:
For the past three months, MEGL has traded an average of 1.91M shares per day and 574.6k over the past ten days. A total of 20.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 63.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 138.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 71.59k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.