Investing in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) closed at $2.55 up 8.30% from its previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 165052 shares were traded. RMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Jaffray on August 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.50 from $9 previously.

On November 02, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 147.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMED has reached a high of $140.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.9570.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RMED has traded an average of 755.15K shares per day and 131.95k over the past ten days. A total of 1.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RMED as of Oct 13, 2022 were 160.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 48.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$8 and a low estimate of -$8, while EPS last year was -$57.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$8, with high estimates of -$8 and low estimates of -$8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$36 and -$36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$36. EPS for the following year is -$20, with 1 analysts recommending between -$20 and -$20.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22k, down -54.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330k and the low estimate is $330k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,200.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.