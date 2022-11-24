Is Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) closed at $0.66 in the last session, down -5.45% from day before closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0383 from its previous closing price. On the day, 445506 shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7323 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Shah Preetam sold 15,642 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 12,035 led to the insider holds 150,789 shares of the business.

Sandison Taylor sold 18,478 shares of CDTX for $12,656 on Sep 12. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 291,753 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Tari Leslie, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of the company, sold 18,159 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 12,437 and left with 193,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6666.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDTX traded on average about 235.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 275.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 405.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 594.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $34.5M. As of the current estimate, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.08M, an estimated increase of 404.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.57M, a decrease of -9.10% less than the figure of $404.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.57M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.95M and the low estimate is $31.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.