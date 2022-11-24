Is Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) closed at $13.03 in the last session, up 20.09% from day before closing price of $10.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155550 shares were traded. GLSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 65.70 and its Current Ratio is at 65.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Patel Snehal bought 2,000 shares for $8.79 per share. The transaction valued at 17,580 led to the insider holds 2,721,886 shares of the business.

Patel Snehal bought 3,000 shares of GLSI for $29,250 on Oct 14. The CEO and CFO now owns 2,719,886 shares after completing the transaction at $9.75 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Patel Snehal, who serves as the CEO and CFO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $9.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,440 and bolstered with 2,716,886 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLSI has reached a high of $36.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLSI traded on average about 39.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 40.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.91M. Insiders hold about 21.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 237.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 257.08k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.67.