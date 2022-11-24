Is this a Prime Time To acquire ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 150850 shares were traded. CDXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDXC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.40.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Fried Robert N bought 80,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 972,314 shares of the business.

Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly bought 960,000 shares of CDXC for $1,200,000 on Sep 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,885,641 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 60,037 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,878 and bolstered with 6,925,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXC has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8815.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 270.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 336.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.78M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $18.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $18.46M. As of the current estimate, ChromaDex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.31M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.04M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.69M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.45M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $84.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.