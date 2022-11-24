Is this a Prime Time To acquire Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) stock

The price of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) closed at $90.22 in the last session, up 2.43% from day before closing price of $88.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 267997 shares were traded. DIOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DIOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $110.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when LU KEH SHEW sold 6,026 shares for $89.50 per share. The transaction valued at 539,327 led to the insider holds 166,962 shares of the business.

Whitmire Brett R sold 3,436 shares of DIOD for $295,024 on Nov 16. The CFO now owns 23,689 shares after completing the transaction at $85.86 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Yu Evan, who serves as the SVP, WW Power Products of the company, sold 6,933 shares for $88.50 each. As a result, the insider received 613,570 and left with 55,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIOD has reached a high of $113.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DIOD traded on average about 237.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 257.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.59M. Shares short for DIOD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.82, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.11. EPS for the following year is $7.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $8 and $6.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $520.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.06M to a low estimate of $520.1M. As of the current estimate, Diodes Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $467.59M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $491.81M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $507.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478.74M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.