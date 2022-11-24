Is this a Prime Time To acquire Exagen Inc. (XGN) stock

After finishing at $2.55 in the prior trading day, Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) closed at $3.40, up 33.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.8400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 381759 shares were traded. XGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XGN has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8451, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5649.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 53.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 185.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.62M. Insiders hold about 21.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 29.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.83 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.89. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.89 and -$3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.3M, down -21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.4M and the low estimate is $38.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.