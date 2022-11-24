Is this a Prime Time To acquire Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) stock

The price of Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) closed at $44.08 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $43.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 367011 shares were traded. KTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KTB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $41.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kontoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTB has reached a high of $60.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KTB traded on average about 479.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 489.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KTB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 4.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.54% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KTB is 1.92, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 8 analysts recommending between $5 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $610.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $633.9M to a low estimate of $559M. As of the current estimate, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.38M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $659.27M, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $712M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.