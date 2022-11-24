Is this a Prime Time To acquire Xunlei Limited (XNET) stock

After finishing at $1.66 in the prior trading day, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) closed at $1.62, down -2.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 177519 shares were traded. XNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XNET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xunlei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XNET has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3562, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4948.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 170.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 426.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 12.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XNET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 407.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 490.15k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.