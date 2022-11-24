Is Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144129 shares were traded. TLYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TLYS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Seaport Research Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when KERR JANET sold 2,499 shares for $7.13 per share. The transaction valued at 17,818 led to the insider holds 25,546 shares of the business.

Henry Michael bought 900 shares of TLYS for $6,087 on Sep 30. The CFO now owns 36,600 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, KERR JANET, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,369 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider received 44,073 and left with 28,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tilly’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLYS has reached a high of $16.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TLYS traded on average about 217.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.28M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TLYS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 853.83k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $666.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $775.69M, down -14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $717.14M and the low estimate is $681.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.