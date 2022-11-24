Is Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) closed at $9.28 in the last session, up 3.92% from day before closing price of $8.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 252314 shares were traded. HEAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HEAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 09, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $14.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Ballard Lloyd Gregory bought 7,800 shares for $9.15 per share. The transaction valued at 71,370 led to the insider holds 46,522 shares of the business.

Wolfe Andrew sold 1,625 shares of HEAR for $30,810 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 61,999 shares after completing the transaction at $18.96 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Wolfe Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $21.88 each. As a result, the insider received 35,008 and left with 63,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEAR has reached a high of $28.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HEAR traded on average about 272.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 284.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HEAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $55.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.1M to a low estimate of $46.8M. As of the current estimate, Turtle Beach Corporation’s year-ago sales were $85.31M, an estimated decrease of -35.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.42M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of -$35.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.35M, down -25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400M and the low estimate is $267.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.