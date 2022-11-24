It’s a good day to be an B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) shareholder

As of close of business last night, B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.60, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $44.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130943 shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RILY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,788 shares for $5.15 per share. The transaction valued at 127,780 led to the insider holds 1,112,633 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,700,000 shares of RILY for $24,140,000 on Nov 10. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $14.20 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $4.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,330 and bolstered with 11,532,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $91.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RILY traded 269.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 229.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.58M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 14.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, RILY has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.