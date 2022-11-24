It’s a good day to be an Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Global Business Travel Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.97, up 5.52% from its previous closing price of $4.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 181091 shares were traded. GBTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GBTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.10.

On September 30, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

On September 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on September 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Bock Eric J. bought 2,000 shares for $4.87 per share. The transaction valued at 9,740 led to the insider holds 398,374 shares of the business.

Bock Eric J. bought 3,000 shares of GBTG for $14,160 on Nov 11. The insider now owns 396,374 shares after completing the transaction at $4.72 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Van Vliet Christopher, who serves as the Vice President, Controller of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $7.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,575 and bolstered with 59,464 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBTG has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5664, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0732.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GBTG traded 135.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 166.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 462.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 418.97M. Insiders hold about 17.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GBTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 537.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 751.64k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.