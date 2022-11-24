It’s a good day to be an Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) shareholder

In the latest session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) closed at $0.38 up 3.15% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0116 from its previous closing price. On the day, 337332 shares were traded. OTMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3513.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.20 and its Current Ratio is at 24.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3097, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0066.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OTMO has traded an average of 775.16K shares per day and 1.55M over the past ten days. A total of 132.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.80M. Insiders hold about 28.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 59.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 118.6k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72M, up 398.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.57M and the low estimate is $14.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 198.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.