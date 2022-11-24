It’s a good day to be an Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) shareholder

In the latest session, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) closed at $0.82 down -6.55% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0576 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107301 shares were traded. VIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7826.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2018, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2018, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIOT has reached a high of $4.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4678.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIOT has traded an average of 54.76K shares per day and 68.55k over the past ten days. A total of 69.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.19M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VIOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 98.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 187.72k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $833.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $833.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $833.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $791.67M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $944.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.7M and the low estimate is $944.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.