It’s an appealing income play to consider DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

The price of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) closed at $6.82 in the last session, up 2.56% from day before closing price of $6.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160898 shares were traded. DRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 05, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DRDGOLD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRD has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRD traded on average about 194.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 144.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DRD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.05M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DRD is 0.35, which was 10.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 150.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.53%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DRD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.