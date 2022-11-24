It’s an appealing income play to consider Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK)

The price of Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) closed at $12.55 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $12.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 261814 shares were traded. MNTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Montauk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTK has reached a high of $20.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNTK traded on average about 539.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 470.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.79M. Insiders hold about 71.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 1.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 9.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $219.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $219.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.13M, up 48.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216.4M and the low estimate is $216.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.