It’s an appealing income play to consider NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS)

The price of NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed at $13.32 in the last session, up 1.45% from day before closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 263264 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 29, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Yuann Kevin sold 1,500 shares for $13.14 per share. The transaction valued at 19,710 led to the insider holds 210,203 shares of the business.

Yuann Kevin sold 1,500 shares of NRDS for $16,920 on Oct 11. The Chief Business Officer now owns 211,703 shares after completing the transaction at $11.28 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Yuann Kevin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $11.27 each. As a result, the insider received 16,905 and left with 213,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $27.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRDS traded on average about 343.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 527.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.70M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $521.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.6M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $619.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654M and the low estimate is $580.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.