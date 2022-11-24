It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Air Lease Corporation (AL) stock

The closing price of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) was $38.24 for the day, up 1.11% from the previous closing price of $37.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 226397 shares were traded. AL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on March 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On February 18, 2020, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $51.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F bought 2,000 shares for $33.86 per share. The transaction valued at 67,730 led to the insider holds 1,205,558 shares of the business.

UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F bought 3,000 shares of AL for $106,800 on May 11. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 1,204,558 shares after completing the transaction at $35.60 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Clark Yvette Hollingsworth, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,700 shares for $45.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 303,130 and bolstered with 10,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AL has reached a high of $47.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.25.

Shares Statistics:

AL traded an average of 485.81K shares per day over the past three months and 395.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.61M. Insiders hold about 6.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, AL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $598.29M to a low estimate of $562.9M. As of the current estimate, Air Lease Corporation’s year-ago sales were $498.57M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.2M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $632.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $588M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.