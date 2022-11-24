It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) stock

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) closed the day trading at $3.38 up 9.19% from the previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 261649 shares were traded. AIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIRS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $8.50.

On November 23, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Aaron Thomas J bought 18,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 63,000 led to the insider holds 50,337 shares of the business.

Higgins Kenneth bought 15,000 shares of AIRS for $46,350 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 59,337 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Dean Dennis, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 33,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,000 and bolstered with 555,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRS has reached a high of $17.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0065, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0006.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIRS traded about 255.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIRS traded about 965.96k shares per day. A total of 55.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.73M. Insiders hold about 29.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 687k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $43.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.64M to a low estimate of $42.07M. As of the current estimate, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.65M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.11M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.31M, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227.84M and the low estimate is $212.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.