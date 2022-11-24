It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) stock

The closing price of Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) was $23.13 for the day, up 4.24% from the previous closing price of $22.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 224244 shares were traded. CTRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $34.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Powell Lisa A. sold 1,942 shares for $24.46 per share. The transaction valued at 47,501 led to the insider holds 14,578 shares of the business.

Berkowitz Jessica sold 1,815 shares of CTRN for $57,989 on Apr 12. The SVP, Planning and Allocation now owns 5,446 shares after completing the transaction at $31.95 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Seipel Kenneth Duane, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $73.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,840 and bolstered with 9,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRN has reached a high of $97.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.90.

Shares Statistics:

CTRN traded an average of 218.49K shares per day over the past three months and 144.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.99M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 914.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 955.47k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $794.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $788.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $791.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $991.6M, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $837.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $848.1M and the low estimate is $823.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.