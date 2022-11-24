It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) stock

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) closed the day trading at $5.46 up 6.23% from the previous closing price of $5.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 104565 shares were traded. NOTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOTE traded about 240.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOTE traded about 318.28k shares per day. A total of 130.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.43M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 997.12k with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 52.39k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202M and the low estimate is $155M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.