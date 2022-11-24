It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) stock

The closing price of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) was $41.91 for the day, up 5.81% from the previous closing price of $39.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 229004 shares were traded. SCHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCHL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on July 16, 2018, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $40 previously.

On December 13, 2017, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $41.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Peter Warwick bought 3,245 shares for $31.03 per share. The transaction valued at 100,692 led to the insider holds 71,218 shares of the business.

Quinton Sasha sold 7,204 shares of SCHL for $340,736 on Aug 15. The PRESIDENT, BOOK FAIRS now owns 26,026 shares after completing the transaction at $47.30 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Quinton Sasha, who serves as the PRESIDENT, BOOK FAIRS of the company, sold 8,734 shares for $47.21 each. As a result, the insider received 412,296 and left with 27,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Scholastic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHL has reached a high of $48.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.09.

Shares Statistics:

SCHL traded an average of 269.63K shares per day over the past three months and 242.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.39M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 807.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 541.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, SCHL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 34.90% for SCHL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 16, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

