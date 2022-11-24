LCI (Lannett Company Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Lannett Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.71, up 3.89% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0266 from its previous closing price. On the day, 232925 shares were traded. LCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Chapman John C bought 20,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,200 led to the insider holds 174,324 shares of the business.

LEPORE PATRICK G bought 100,000 shares of LCI for $49,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 587,145 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Crew Timothy C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,200 and bolstered with 604,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCI has reached a high of $2.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6066.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LCI traded 167.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 204.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.58M, down -15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319.9M and the low estimate is $300.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.