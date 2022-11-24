REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) closed at $22.56 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $22.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 169838 shares were traded. RGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RGNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

On December 15, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Vasista Vittal sold 2,400 shares for $30.24 per share. The transaction valued at 72,573 led to the insider holds 135,160 shares of the business.

Vasista Vittal sold 17,280 shares of RGNX for $608,035 on Aug 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 137,560 shares after completing the transaction at $35.19 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Vasista Vittal, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 400 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 14,000 and left with 154,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, REGENXBIO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGNX has reached a high of $36.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RGNX traded on average about 352.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 352.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RGNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.37 and a low estimate of -$1.56, while EPS last year was -$1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.7 and -$6.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.17. EPS for the following year is -$3.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.84 and -$6.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $30.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $27.5M. As of the current estimate, REGENXBIO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.77M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.47M, a decrease of -86.30% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.35M, down -66.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $256M and the low estimate is $116.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.