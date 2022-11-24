RELL (Richardson Electronics Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $24.46, up 2.69% from its previous closing price of $23.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 274241 shares were traded. RELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when PLANTE PAUL J sold 15,000 shares for $22.62 per share. The transaction valued at 339,300 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Benham James sold 5,000 shares of RELL for $120,450 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.09 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Benham James, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $22.12 each. As a result, the insider received 442,372 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $24.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RELL traded 200.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 170.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.76M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 376.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 251.34k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, RELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50. The current Payout Ratio is 15.10% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $64.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.5M to a low estimate of $64.5M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $53.98M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.8M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.62M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.5M and the low estimate is $289.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.