RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $7.14 in the prior trading day, RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) closed at $7.11, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 153733 shares were traded. RMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMBL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

On September 15, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on September 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Alexander Adam bought 1,717 shares for $26.12 per share. The transaction valued at 44,853 led to the insider holds 28,799 shares of the business.

Tkach Mark bought 30,000 shares of RMBL for $477,300 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 2,621,028 shares after completing the transaction at $15.91 per share. On May 27, another insider, Coulter William, who serves as the Executive Vice Chairman of the company, bought 30,377 shares for $16.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,415 and bolstered with 2,621,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RumbleON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBL has reached a high of $43.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 139.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 365.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.23M. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$3.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $462.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $486.8M to a low estimate of $442.59M. As of the current estimate, RumbleON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221.21M, an estimated increase of 108.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $488.87M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $108.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $499.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $479.26M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934.73M, up 109.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.