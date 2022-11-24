Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) closed the day trading at $1.22 down -5.43% from the previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157341 shares were traded. SVFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SVFD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Kalifi Udi Ovadia bought 18,422 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 60,793 led to the insider holds 27,692 shares of the business.

Kalifi Udi Ovadia bought 9,270 shares of SVFD for $29,293 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 9,270 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVFD has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8770, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7173.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SVFD traded about 95.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SVFD traded about 50.33k shares per day. A total of 3.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SVFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 10.19k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.