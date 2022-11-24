SCU (Sculptor Capital Management Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) closed at $10.25 in the last session, down -2.01% from day before closing price of $10.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 203190 shares were traded. SCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12.50 from $8.50 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.50.

On June 23, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 7,896 led to the insider holds 8,990,368 shares of the business.

Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of SCU for $21,944 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 8,999,768 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Sculptor Capital Management, I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 40,300 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider received 44,733 and left with 9,020,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCU has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCU traded on average about 139.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 222.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.55M. Insiders hold about 20.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SCU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 969.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 687.14k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SCU is 0.25, which was 3.47 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 33.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $81.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.07M to a low estimate of $81.07M. As of the current estimate, Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.48M, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.42M, a decrease of -36.20% less than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.42M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.04M, down -26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $580.9M and the low estimate is $580.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.