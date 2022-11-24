Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) was $33.72 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $33.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 463218 shares were traded. SBCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBCF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 02, 2020, B. Riley FBR Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 5,621 shares for $35.48 per share. The transaction valued at 199,433 led to the insider holds 21,867 shares of the business.

HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 2,542 shares of SBCF for $90,190 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 169,698 shares after completing the transaction at $35.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, HUDSON DENNIS S III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $36.00 each. As a result, the insider received 288,000 and left with 169,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seacoast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBCF has reached a high of $39.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.46.

Shares Statistics:

SBCF traded an average of 389.66K shares per day over the past three months and 536.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SBCF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 3.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, SBCF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for SBCF, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $410M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.75M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.1M and the low estimate is $634.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.