The name Black Hills Corporation (BKH) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Black Hills Corporation’s stock clocked out at $70.04, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $69.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 326627 shares were traded. BKH stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $87 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $71 to $76.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Roberts Rebecca B sold 500 shares for $73.62 per share. The transaction valued at 36,810 led to the insider holds 6,445 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKH has reached a high of $80.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKH traded 441.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 376.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BKH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 2.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.17, BKH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17. The current Payout Ratio is 59.70% for BKH, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 10, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $413.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $453.62M to a low estimate of $388.69M. As of the current estimate, Black Hills Corporation’s year-ago sales were $380.6M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.74M, a decrease of -36.90% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $600.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.32M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.