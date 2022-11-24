The name Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $227.26, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $225.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 223779 shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $230.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $315.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $270.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Griffin Jerry C sold 9,217 shares for $221.42 per share. The transaction valued at 2,040,853 led to the insider holds 2,060 shares of the business.

Buchholz Richard sold 15,000 shares of INSP for $3,880,104 on Apr 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 47,176 shares after completing the transaction at $258.67 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, NELSON MARILYN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $267.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,675,000 and left with 76,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $272.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 189.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INSP traded 312.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 343.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.58. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$3.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $94.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.11M to a low estimate of $92.7M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.61M, an estimated increase of 69.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.64M, an increase of 36.00% less than the figure of $69.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $371.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.39M, up 55.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $515.9M and the low estimate is $452.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.