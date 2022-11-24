The name Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Proto Labs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.55, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $25.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 255869 shares were traded. PRLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Bodor Robert bought 3,138 shares for $47.87 per share. The transaction valued at 150,219 led to the insider holds 24,694 shares of the business.

Baker Arthur R. III bought 10,000 shares of PRLB for $492,100 on Dec 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 30,613 shares after completing the transaction at $49.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Proto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRLB has reached a high of $61.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRLB traded 255.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 449.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.92M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 945.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 885.53k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $507.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $498.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $502.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $488.1M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $530.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.05M and the low estimate is $518.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.