There are many powerful catalysts in the market: FinWise Bancorp (FINW) can be one of them

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) closed the day trading at $9.88 up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $9.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140528 shares were traded. FINW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FINW, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Cannon Dawn M bought 2,100 shares for $9.53 per share. The transaction valued at 20,008 led to the insider holds 17,483 shares of the business.

Jacobson Javvis O bought 100 shares of FINW for $957 on Aug 01. The CFO AND EXECUTIVE VP now owns 32,444 shares after completing the transaction at $9.57 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Landvatter Kent, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, bought 4,963 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,644 and bolstered with 4,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FinWise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINW has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FINW traded about 23.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FINW traded about 13.26k shares per day. A total of 12.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.15M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FINW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 218.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 32.17k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 2 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $19.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.65M to a low estimate of $19.09M. As of the current estimate, FinWise Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $24.4M, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.86M, a decrease of -19.00% less than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.82M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.53M and the low estimate is $87.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.