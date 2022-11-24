There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) can be one of them

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) closed the day trading at $5.68 up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $5.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109917 shares were traded. GBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GBIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 17.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 08, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $40.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on June 08, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Paone Antoinette sold 2,914 shares for $5.03 per share. The transaction valued at 14,657 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Paone Antoinette sold 2,828 shares of GBIO for $14,819 on Sep 29. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.24 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Rowland Charles A Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,750 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,845 and bolstered with 191,797 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBIO has reached a high of $19.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GBIO traded about 185.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GBIO traded about 173.99k shares per day. A total of 58.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.21M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.53 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.63. EPS for the following year is -$2.5, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.97 and -$2.99.