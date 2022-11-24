There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) can be one of them

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) closed the day trading at $31.95 up 3.20% from the previous closing price of $30.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 203602 shares were traded. NUVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUVL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Noci Darlene sold 4,200 shares for $31.99 per share. The transaction valued at 134,350 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Miller Deborah Ann sold 2,000 shares of NUVL for $63,814 on Nov 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $31.91 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 149,253 shares for $33.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,976 and bolstered with 3,577,267 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVL has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUVL traded about 338.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUVL traded about 323.26k shares per day. A total of 48.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.26M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 57.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.03 and -$2.44.