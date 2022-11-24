There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) can be one of them

The closing price of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) was $9.82 for the day, up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $9.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131090 shares were traded. PWP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PWP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when COHEN DANIEL G sold 34,748 shares for $8.60 per share. The transaction valued at 298,833 led to the insider holds 747,267 shares of the business.

COHEN DANIEL G sold 15,252 shares of PWP for $126,592 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 764,641 shares after completing the transaction at $8.30 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, COHEN DANIEL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 1,552 and left with 772,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perella’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWP has reached a high of $13.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

PWP traded an average of 337.29K shares per day over the past three months and 317.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.09M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PWP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, PWP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 4 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.7M to a low estimate of $130M. As of the current estimate, Perella Weinberg Partners’s year-ago sales were $171.61M, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.53M, a decrease of -16.80% less than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $583M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $611.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.66M, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $678.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.7M and the low estimate is $590M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.