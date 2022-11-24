There are many powerful catalysts in the market: The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) can be one of them

The closing price of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) was $11.53 for the day, up 8.98% from the previous closing price of $10.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 266913 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $10 previously.

On March 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $10.

On November 15, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 15, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Sadowsky Kenneth bought 5,000 shares for $10.53 per share. The transaction valued at 52,650 led to the insider holds 628,383 shares of the business.

Sadowsky Kenneth bought 5,000 shares of COCO for $52,500 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 623,383 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Benmoussa Kevin, who serves as the Global Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $15.54 each. As a result, the insider received 233,100 and left with 10,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COCO has reached a high of $16.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.35.

Shares Statistics:

COCO traded an average of 283.52K shares per day over the past three months and 420.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.13M. Insiders hold about 40.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.59M to a low estimate of $120.6M. As of the current estimate, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.67M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.53M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $439.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.51M, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $514.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $526.99M and the low estimate is $507.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.