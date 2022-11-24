There is a good chance Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) closed at $48.74 in the last session, up 0.27% from day before closing price of $48.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156519 shares were traded. KROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KROS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On July 26, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when Lachey Jennifer sold 46,034 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,381,020 led to the insider holds 95,100 shares of the business.

Lachey Jennifer sold 1,916 shares of KROS for $57,480 on Jul 13. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 95,100 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lachey Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 5,300 shares for $41.90 each. As a result, the insider received 222,050 and left with 85,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KROS has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KROS traded on average about 223.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 208.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.81M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KROS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 754.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 700.64k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.09 and a low estimate of -$1.32, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.29 and -$4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.6. EPS for the following year is -$4.86, with 6 analysts recommending between -$4.04 and -$5.71.