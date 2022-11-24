There is a good chance P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.09 in the prior trading day, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) closed at $5.35, up 5.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 232820 shares were traded. PIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PIII by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when Balkin Michael bought 15,000 shares for $4.83 per share. The transaction valued at 72,450 led to the insider holds 7,545,264 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIII has reached a high of $16.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 79.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 80.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 243.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.59M. Insiders hold about 38.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PIII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 3.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 34.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$4.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$7.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.