There is a good chance Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) closed at $9.91 in the last session, up 0.71% from day before closing price of $9.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 245084 shares were traded. SPWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPWH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 06, 2021, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Barker Jon bought 1,000 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 11,015 led to the insider holds 531,085 shares of the business.

White Jeffrey Justin bought 857 shares of SPWH for $9,856 on Dec 14. The Interim CFO now owns 83,550 shares after completing the transaction at $11.50 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, SCHNEIDER JOSEPH P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,000 and bolstered with 99,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sportsman’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWH has reached a high of $17.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPWH traded on average about 484.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 370.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.00M. Shares short for SPWH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 4.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.29% and a Short% of Float of 12.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.