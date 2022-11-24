There Is Still Room For BioVie Inc. (BIVI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) was $6.12 for the day, up 2.51% from the previous closing price of $5.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 148641 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 15, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when KIM JOANNE WENDY bought 2,000 shares for $5.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,798 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $6.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.05.

Shares Statistics:

BIVI traded an average of 452.55K shares per day over the past three months and 280.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.04M. Insiders hold about 76.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 123.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 196.75k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$10.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$2.02.